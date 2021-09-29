Minister Kubayi to hand over title deeds in Northern Cape

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

As part government’s ongoing engagements and visits to provinces to assess the state of housing delivery, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will on Thursday and Friday visit the Pixley Ka Seme and Sol Plaatje Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The Minister, together with the Premier of Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul, will handover title deeds, do a sod turning for the construction of Hull Street Social Housing Project expected to yield 372 units upon completion and handover a house to 76-year-old Military Veteran, Daniel Mabe Sekgono of Ronaldsvlei.

“Minister Kubayi’ s visit also takes place in her capacity as the Champion of Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality and will provide a platform to engage with the executive leadership on the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) in the province to improve service delivery,” the department said.

The DDM seeks to ensure maximum coordination and cooperation among all three spheres of government.

The delegation will include the MEC of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Bentley Vass, MEC of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Abraham Vosloo, MEC of Social Development, Nontobeko Vilakazi and Executive Mayor of Sol Plaatje Municipality, Cllr Patrick Mabilo. –SAnews.gov.za 

