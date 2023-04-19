Minister Kodwa hosts gala dinner to honour Grammy Award winners

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, will host a gala dinner to pay homage to renowned Grammy Award winners within the cultural and creative industry.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said Thursday’s event is intended to recognize South African Grammy Award winners since 1965.

The department will pay tribute to the first icon who paved the way, such as Miriam Makeba best known as "Mama Africa"; five time Grammy Award winners – Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Lebo Morake; three time Grammy Award winners – Soweto Gospel Choir; Wouter Kellerman and Nkosinathi Maphumulo best known as Black Coffee.

The 2023 Grammy Award winners as a trio, Nomcebo Zikode, Wouter Kellerman and Zakhele Madida, best known as Zakes Bantwini will also be honoured.

“The event will also highlight the executive actions and policy proposals of government that honour the creative sector while elevating the spirit of the nations as we drive nation building through celebrating South African excellence in the arts at a global stage, promoting and advancing the creative economy.

“Furthermore, also elaborating on the mandate of the department and government on our gains of democracy,” the department said.

Both past and recent Grammy Award winners as well as various celebrities, icons legends of the cultural and creative industry, will also grace the ceremonial gala dinner at Galleria Conference and Events Venue in Sandton. –SAnews.gov.za