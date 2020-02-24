Minister hands over bicycles to learners

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has handed over 249 Shova Kalula bicycles to learners from six schools in De Aar in the Northern Cape.

The bicycles were distributed on Monday through the Department of Transport’s initiative, Shova Kalula bicycle programme, aimed at assisting learners who walk more than three kilometres -- but less than five kilometres -- to school daily.

Learners who walk more than five kilometres to school qualify for State subsidised scholar transport.

The Department of Transport has distributed over 100 000 bicycles to learners throughout South Africa since the inception of the programme in 2001.

In the next three years, the department aims to distribute 24 000 bicycles countrywide.

The Minister was joined by Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, Transport MEC Nontobeko Vilakazi and Education MEC Mac Jack during the handover.

As part of the proceedings, the Minister, together with Saul and a group of learners, took part in a bike ride from Nonzwakazi Hall to Veritas High School.

Government leaders also distributed school uniform to learners and handed over learner licences to Grade 11 and Grade 12 youngsters, who took part in the department’s learner licence programme. – SAnews.gov.za