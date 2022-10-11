Minister Creecy to address opening of production plant

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, is expected to address the commissioning of a state-of-the-art plastics production plant by the ALPLA Group in Lanseria, on Wednesday.

The production plant is the brain child of leading international plastic packaging and recycling manufacturer ALPLA Group.

Due to changes to his programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa will regrettably no longer address the gathering.

According to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the investment by the group is a key contribution to the Lanseria Smart City masterplan and reflects the President’s stance to position “infrastructure development and the establishment of new cities as means to stimulate the economy and increase employment”.

“The ALPLA Group’s US$50 million commitment will not only drive sustainability and recycling in the country, but will create and sustain 350 jobs, with an apprenticeship programme that will train 36 mechatronics and recycling technicians for ALPLA operations across southern Africa.  

“The apprentice programme will commence in 2023 with the first 12 South African apprentices from local communities beginning their training in the plastics technology and machining technology trades in the Future Corner training centre in Lanseria,” he said.

Magwenya said the new Lanseria plant will combine the company’s Harrismith, Denver, Isando, Kempton Park and Samrand plants.

“The new plant will produce bottles, closures and special packaging for the food, personal and home care, chemical, cleaning agent and pharmaceutical industries – a total of around 3.5 billion pieces per year.

“ALPLA uses six different technologies, including injection and compression moulding, injection stretch blow moulding and extrusion blow moulding. In addition to international corporations, ALPLA also supplies smaller local companies with plastic packaging solutions,” he said.

The Minister is expected to address the gathering from 3pm. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Capacitation of CPFs eminent, says Cele

6189 Views
10 Oct 2022

NSFAS 2023 application cycle opens

45440 Views
28 Sep 2022

Six bodies found in Joburg CBD building, one arrested

1635 Views
10 Oct 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

241328 Views
21 Sep 2021

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

72222 Views
19 Jul 2022

Tiger Brands recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder products

2656 Views
08 Sep 2022

SAnews on Twitter