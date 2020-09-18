Minister Cele to host rural safety imbizo

Friday, September 18, 2020
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Monday host a rural safety imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.

The imbizo will take place at the Normandien Auction Saleyard Hall in Newcastle at 10am.

The Imbizo follows the Minister’s first visit to the area on 2 September 2020, after the murder of two elderly farmers, who were shot dead by unknown suspects at their farmhouse.

“Cele met with organised community, policing and farming structures, who raised their concerns around safety in the area," said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Cele assured the community that he would return to KwaZulu-Natal to address the issues raised by the community through the use of the National Rural Safety Strategy.

“The aim of the National Rural Safety Strategy includes a holistic approach to collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society to ensure the safety of communities,” the SAPS said. - SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

International travel makes a return under alert level 1

6495 Views
16 Sep 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

61535 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA launches online grant application portal

15389 Views
14 Sep 2020

South Africa moves to alert level 1

1687 Views
16 Sep 2020

SA records 2 128 new COVID-19 cases

287 Views
18 Sep 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

68953 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook