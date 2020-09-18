Minister Cele to host rural safety imbizo

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Monday host a rural safety imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal.

The imbizo will take place at the Normandien Auction Saleyard Hall in Newcastle at 10am.

The Imbizo follows the Minister’s first visit to the area on 2 September 2020, after the murder of two elderly farmers, who were shot dead by unknown suspects at their farmhouse.

“Cele met with organised community, policing and farming structures, who raised their concerns around safety in the area," said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Cele assured the community that he would return to KwaZulu-Natal to address the issues raised by the community through the use of the National Rural Safety Strategy.

“The aim of the National Rural Safety Strategy includes a holistic approach to collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society to ensure the safety of communities,” the SAPS said. - SAnews.gov.za