Minister Cele to host Ministerial Izimbizo in KZN

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will tomorrow host two Ministerial Izimbizo in KwaZulu-Natal, at the KwaGgikazi Sports Ground, in Kwa Nongoma.

 Minister Cele, together with the leadership of South African Police Service will engage the communities of Kwa-Nongoma and Ulundi respectively, to address incidents of taxi violence and stock theft.

This Crime Prevention Imbizo seeks to provide the community with a platform to discuss and engage them on the identified crimes and related crimes plaguing these communities.

This Imbizo also gives the residents of the areas an opportunity to also report policing-related service delivery challenges and for the SAPS to outline a policing plan to respond to the identified crime problems in the area. - SAnews.gov.za 

