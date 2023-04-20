Minister calls for social compact for teachers

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reiterated the need for a National Social Compact plan, which will address the needs and challenges facing the education sector.

Delivering the keynote address at the South African Council for Educators (SACE) Teachers’ Conference, the Minister stressed that it is crucial that teachers are supported and provided with the necessary resources and training to succeed in this new normal.

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) is hosting its first national teacher conference for the teaching profession at Birchwood hotel, Gauteng.

The two-day conference is being held under the main theme “The teaching profession in our hands, “our voices and plight matter”.

“I envision a future in which we have a social compact for teachers, a ten-point plan that addresses the needs and challenges facing the teaching profession in South Africa.

“This plan would provide a roadmap for improving teachers’ working conditions and support and ensure they have the resources and support they need to provide quality education to our learners,” Minister Motshekga said.

The draft ten-point plan is as follows:

Increase teacher salaries and benefits to make the teaching profession more attractive and competitive.

Provide additional training and professional development opportunities to help teachers stay up-to-date with best practices and new technologies.

Improve school infrastructure and provide teachers with the resources and technology they need to deliver quality education.

Address teacher shortages by increasing teacher recruitment and retention initiatives and by providing incentives for teachers to work in underserved areas.

Address safety and security concerns by implementing measures to make schools safer for teachers and learners.

Provide teachers with access to mental health support and wellness programs to help them manage the stresses and demands of their profession.

Encourage partnerships between schools, communities, and businesses to provide additional support and resources for teachers and learners.

Provide additional support for teachers in the areas of curriculum development, assessment, and technology integration.

Address the root causes of poverty, inequality, and social injustice, which are major challenges for teachers and learners.

Foster a culture of respect and recognition for teachers, and promote their role as valued and respected members of our society.

The Minister lauded teachers for their contributions to the development of society and the basic education system ecosystem.

“Our teachers are the backbone of our education system and play a critical role in ensuring that our learners receive the quality basic education they deserve.

“As we know, teachers play a critical role in shaping the future of our nation by inculcating a culture of academic rigour amongst the youth.

“They are responsible for providing our learners with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to succeed in life,” she said.

She described teachers as valuable in South Africa’s context because they are leaders and role models in their communities while in the forefront of fighting poverty.

“They serve as ambassadors for public education and as advocates for social change. Their influence extends far beyond the classroom, and they play an important role in shaping public opinion on important social and educational issues.

“I am confident that this conference will serve as a catalyst for positive change in the teaching profession beyond this conference,” she said.

Motshekga encouraged teachers to take advantage of this opportunity to come together and engage in meaningful discussions. – SAnews.gov.za