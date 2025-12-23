Minister Aucamp to join Mossel Bay beach clean-ups

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Willie Aucamp, is expected to join local conservation groups and residents for beach clean-ups in the Mossel Bay area.



The beach clean-up is set to be held on Saturday, 27 December 2025, with the Minister set to join operations at Suiderkruis Beach in the morning and Dana Bay 2nd Beach in the afternoon.



“This cleanup is part of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Coastal Access Awareness campaign. The campaign aims to highlight government’s commitment to clean, inclusive and accessible beaches for all South Africans, including persons with disabilities and beach users with limited mobility,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said in an advisory.



The Minister will join the Executive Mayor of Mossel Bay Municipality, Alderman Dirk Kotzé, in the clean-ups.



The initiative from the department complements Mayor Kotzé’s efforts to ensure sustainable conservation and to promote the protection of the environment through partnership with the Mossel Bay Conservancy NPC and other local conservation stakeholders. -SAnews.gov.za