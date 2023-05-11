Mining companies urged to register tailing dams, mine residue deposits

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Cabinet is calling on all mining houses to register their tailing dams or mine residue deposit dams on the Department of Water and Sanitation database in order to ensure compliance with dam safety regulations.

The Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, conducted an oversight visit in Jagersfontein, Kopanong Local Municipality in the Xhariep District of the Free State.

The Deputy President focused on the efficient and equitable supply of water and resettlement of community members who were affected by the Jagersfontein Development Project Dam collapse, causing one death and injuring scores of people.

In a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the Department of Water and Sanitation is currently updating the database of all tailing dams or mine residue deposits in the country that meet the requirements to be classified as “dams with safety risk”.

For additional information on tailing/ mine residue deposit dams email greylingjm@dws.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za

