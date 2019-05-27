Mid-year examinations in full swing

The mid-year examinations administered by the Basic Education Department (DBE) continue this afternoon as candidates sit to write Life Sciences in the second session at 14:00.

More than 7 900 candidates will write Life Sciences across 6 581 centres.

The department said it has visited examination centres across the country, and has thus far been to Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

During these visits, officials reported irregularities including community protests prohibiting some candidates from making it to centres, candidates writing the wrong subjects, as well as some cases where candidates arrived at examination centres where they were not registered.

“The department wishes to raise concerns relating to the large number of unregistered candidates in Gauteng, as well as imposter candidates across Mpumalanga.

“In response to this, the department will deploy its part-time monitors to the centres to establish the extent of the challenges and ensure measures are in place to arrest these challenges,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

The department reminded candidates that the results of the examination will be released on 2 August 2019.

“Extensive preparation for the conduct, administration and management of the 2019 mid-year exam by Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) has ensured the sustained integrity of the examinations and the DBE continues to commend the extensive work done by PEDs,” said Mhlanga.

The department extended its best wishes to all candidates writing the 2019 mid-year examination. – SAnews.gov.za