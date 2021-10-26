Mid-Term Budget postponed to 11 November

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will now table the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 11 November 2021, and not 4 November 2021 as per earlier indications.

This comes after National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, accepted Godongwana’s request for this amendment to the National Assembly programme.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the development on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a brief statement, National Treasury said the postponement was due to the Local Government Elections due to take place on Monday, 1 November.

“All processes leading up to the finalisation of the MTBPS remain on track,” read the statement.

In a statement, Parliament on Monday said the MTBPS made it possible for Parliament and the public to interact with government's budget through committee oversight over government departments, when committees review the effective and efficient use of available resources.

“The process is known as the Budget Review and Recommendations Reports, which must be tabled in the National Assembly before the MTBPS reports are adopted.”

At the same sitting, the Minister was scheduled to table the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill and the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

85335 Views
21 Sep 2021

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

166342 Views
27 Sep 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

250420 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

356869 Views
26 Aug 2021

Government launches digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

59996 Views
08 Oct 2021

Over 11 700 COVID-19 vaccine jabs given to children on Monday

1766 Views
26 Oct 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter