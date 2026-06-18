Mhlauli to present Youth Employment Intervention fourth quarter outcomes

Thursday, June 18, 2026

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Friday present the fourth quarter Progress Report of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).



According to the Presidency, the report will provide an update on government’s efforts to create pathways to earning opportunities for young people across South Africa.



“The media briefing will outline the progress made during the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year and highlight the impact of the PYEI in connecting young people to work opportunities, entrepreneurship support, skills development programmes, and work-readiness initiatives,” the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.



READ | Presidential Youth Employment Intervention continues to produce results



The briefing will also reflect on key partnerships that continue to drive innovation and expand opportunities for youth participation in the economy.



The PYEI is South Africa’s flagship initiative to create meaningful employment and economic opportunities for young people, aiming to integrate two million youth into the economy over the next decade.



The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention was launched in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the persistent challenge of youth unemployment in South Africa.



The PYEI is coordinated by a Project Management Office (PMO) within the Presidency, which provides strategic oversight, unblocks administrative bottlenecks, secures funding, and facilitates collaboration between government departments, the private sector, social partners, and young people themselves. – SAnews.gov.za