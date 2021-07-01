Mhlathuze Water warns public against jobs, tenders scam

Mhlathuze Water has urged members of the public to be cautious of unscrupulous people approaching them with offers of job placements and opportunities to secure tenders within the organisation in exchange for cash.

The warning comes after Mhlathuze Water received complaints from individuals and companies who have received calls from people claiming to be from the water utility’s Human Resources and Supply Chain Management Departments respectively.

Mhlathuze Water spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said one victim, who has already parted with R2000 which was deposited into the scammers account, said an anonymous caller had promised them a position that had been advertised by Mhlathuze Water.

The victim alleges the scammer also coaxed her into referring him to other job seekers who were willing to pay in return for bogus placements within the organisation.

“In the second instance, Mhlathuze Water was alerted by companies and contractors who had received calls from people purporting to be from its Supply Chain Management Unit asking that the contractors verify their central supplier database registration numbers and pay a sum of money in exchange for guaranteed contracts at Mhlathuze Water,” Maphumulo said.

Maphumulo warned job seekers and contractors to refrain from entertaining people who request cash for jobs and services, this is not a prerequisite to get a job or contractor opportunities within Mhlathuze Water.

“Mhlathuze Water has strict recruitment and acquisition policies which forbid the acceptance of cash for jobs or contracts. All our vacancies and tenders are advertised on our website, social media platforms and mainstream media."

Members of the public can make enquiries with Mhlathuze Water by calling 035 902 1000 or email communication@mhlathuze.co.za with regards to the status of any advertised job opening or tender. -SAnews.gov.za