Mhlathuze Water condemns hijacking of engineers

Mhlathuze Water has strongly condemned the recent incident where engineering consultants, who were assisting with the restoration of water infrastructure in the uMkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal, were hijacked and robbed.

“On Thursday, 15 December 2022, two engineers from Ziyanda Consulting were accosted by gunmen while conducting an inspection of a water storage tank and pump station in the Mntikini area of Umkhanyakude.

“A double cab Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked in the incident and the pair were subsequently taken into a nearby forest, where they were held hostage for nearly six hours.

“During this time, they were robbed of their personal belongings, including bank cards and laptops. While the two engineers were not physically harmed and were ultimately able to find their way to safety and report the robbery to the police, Mhlathuze Water regrets the mental and emotional trauma visited upon them.

“This criminal behaviour also places in a risky position the very urgent task of delivering water to thousands of households in the uMkhanyakude District,” said Mhlathuze Water spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, on Tuesday.

Maphumulo described the crime as “ an unconscionable act… [that sets back] efforts of supplying water to uMkhanyakude, as mandated by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu”.

He appealed to the public to work with the authorities to keep contractors and employees safe from criminal elements. – SAnews.gov.za