Mega housing project in Vosloorus set to reduce housing backlog

Friday, January 7, 2022

About 95% of phase one of the mega housing project in Vosloorus Extension 9 has been completed while other phases are expected to be completed by June 2022.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements in the City of Ekurhuleni, Mabekenyane Thamahane, who visited the Vosloorus Mega Housing Project currently nearing completion on Thursday said that the project is set to reduce the housing backlog in the city.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni, upon completion the project will have 584 RDP houses and 70 social housing for the people of Vosloorus, Katlehong and Thokoza which is collectively known as Kathorus.

The housing units will consist of eight blocks, each block will be a four-storey walk up structure and will have two bedrooms. 

“This is a very huge project for the people of Vosloorus and other areas. We have inspected the great workmanship and we are delighted that the project will prioritise the disabled beneficiaries as well as the 1996 RDP applicants.

"I am happy to say 95% of phase one of this project is complete and the other phases are expected to be completed by June 2022,” said Thamahane.

The project is located at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Sam Sekoati Avenue overlooking the N3 towards Durban. 

The development area is approximately 20 km south of Germiston and the Boksburg Central Business District.

The construction of the project is split into 3 phases:

·       Phase 1 consists of 188 Units

·       Phase 2 consists of 132 Units

·       Phase 3 consists of 264 Units

-SAnews.gov.za

