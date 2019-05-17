MEC Zikalala dismisses audio clip doing the rounds

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala, has dismissed reports that allege he knew about the imminent arrest of eThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede.

This follows an audio clip which has been widely circulated on social media. In the recorded conversation of two males - one purportedly to be an investigator who is working with the Hawks - Zikalala’s name is mentioned.

It is alleged that the supposed investigator of a forensic company telephoned Zikalala requesting a meeting with him.

Zikalala, who is the province’s Premier-elect, said he takes serious exception to any suggestion he had any prior knowledge of any arrest.

“I wish to state that I have had no contact nor any discussion with any investigator involved in the case,” Zikalala said.

He has instructed his office to hand over the audio-clip to law enforcement agencies and cyber experts for investigation.

“We need to establish the identity of the voices behind the conversation and reasons behind making such unfounded allegations. I want to assure the people of this province and the country as a whole that our main focus at the moment is on establishing the government of the people,” Zikalala said.

Gumede, along with an eThekwini Municipality councillor and a businessman appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. They are facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208 million Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender.

They were released on R50 000 bail. – SAnews.gov.za