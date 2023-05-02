MEC saddened by death of young medical student in Mthatha

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, says she has learnt with shock the tragic passing of a young and promising final-year Cuban medical student, over the weekend.

According to the provincial department, the 28-year-old female was involved in a car accident in Mthatha.

“She succumbed to her injuries at the Nelson Mandela Academic Central Hospital,” a statement read.

Reports indicate that the student was with other medical students and a medical intern doctor when the accident happened.

The student who is originally from Bojanala Health District in the North West, had completed five years of medical training in Cuba as part of the Nelson Mandela- Fidel Castro programme.

At the time of her passing, she was doing her final year at Walter Sisulu Medical School.

The MEC has sent her heartfelt condolences to the medical student's family and colleagues.

“We are reeling in shock as we were still expecting a lot from this brilliant young mind. The health sector is poorer without her.

“We feel the pain that her family is feeling. In her, we have lost a promising doctor who would have contributed to our relentless efforts to deliver quality health and care services to our people. May her young soul rest in peace,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za

