MEC Lesufi shuts down bogus schools

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

A total of 20 bogus schools were shut down by Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday.

“My interest lies in protecting the future of these children and as such, they must all be accommodated in public schools. We call upon parents to cooperate and not continue to register their children in unregistered learning institutions,” warned MEC Lesufi.

The schools are based in Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni, where the blitz was undertaken.

Amongst the bogus schools are Star Combined, Four Comprehensive and Our Legacy Combined, which accounted for more than 400 learners.

Following the closure of the schools, the department has begun an audit with the intention to accommodate all affected learners in neighbouring schools.

After the clampdown blitz, the MEC engaged with parents at the Apostolic Safe Gospel church where he urged parents to verify the authenticity of schools and assist the department to close all the illegal schools in the area.  – SAnews.gov.za

