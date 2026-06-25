MEC leads FMD vaccination drive in Ngqushwa Local Municipality

Thursday, June 25, 2026

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture continues in its efforts to contain the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that has affected parts of the province since late 2025.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe is expected to lead an ongoing vaccination drive at the Woodlands Dip Tank in Ngqushwa Local Municipality on Thursday as part of the province's response to the disease.

The outbreak was first confirmed on 23 December 2025 at Bumbane Village in Keiskamahoek, within the Amahlathi Local Municipality, prompting authorities to implement a range of containment measures aimed at protecting the livestock sector.

During her visit, Kontsiwe will assess progress made in controlling the disease and engage with farmers, veterinary professionals and industry stakeholders involved in the response effort.

The visit is also intended to strengthen support for livestock farmers and recognise the work being carried out by veterinary teams on the ground.

The provincial government's intervention earlier this year provided a major boost to the response programme.

In February, R55 million was allocated towards combating the outbreak, enabling the department to place an order for approximately 1.05 million vaccine doses.

The MEC is expected to announce the significance of the latest vaccination milestone and provide an update on procurement processes linked to the funding received from the provincial treasury.

The vaccination campaign forms part of broader efforts to curb the spread of the highly contagious livestock disease, which poses a serious threat to animal health, agricultural production and market access.

Provincial authorities have reiterated their commitment to working closely with farmers and industry stakeholders to ensure that containment measures remain effective and that livestock farming communities receive the support needed to recover from the outbreak. – SAnews.gov.za

