MEC expresses concern over Imbali killings

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has urged the community of Imbali Township in Pietermartziburg to end the culture of silence as the killing of people continues in the area.

Khoza made the call following brutal murder of Reverend Bheki Hlela (53), his wife Ntombifuthi Hlela (42), and their children Siphokazi Hlela (15) and Siwinile Nzimande (24). The family was shot and killed by unknown people who stormed into their home in Imbali Unit 14, last week.

Hlela’s son, Mthandeni Basi (27) also committed suicide after arriving home to the gruesome scene.

Speaking during a visit to the bereaved family on Thursday, Khoza argued that no one should live comfortably while criminals continue to butcher communities.

She urged communities to report criminals.

"It's about time decisive actions are taken to stop such grisly murders of innocent people in the township. The extent of violence now plaguing our communities shows that there is evil which must be confronted.

“It is disturbing that people are being murdered like flies in the province and the murderers are not being brought to book as quickly as they should. It is imperative to get into the bottom of the atrocities happening in the province.”

She said it is hard to stomach that when such incidents happen, women and children are targeted more.

Khoza said that Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni has set up a special team to deal with such crimes in the communities.

"We are aware that some community members know the people behind such killings. We want that information to be shared with the police to ensure that all those implicated, including conspirators, get arrested. It's clear that there is an element of drugs in these cases.”

Khoza added that the department will ensure that young people who are loitering the streets are taken to youth academies, to equip them with skills.

"We have seen in other areas that many young people get used by drug lords to paddle drugs in communities. They often fight for territories and families get killed. If we were to work together to fight the scourge of drugs in our communities, we will conquer," Khoza said.

She sent her condolences to the Hlela family, and assured them that a team of social workers will remain with them to provide psychosocial support.

Umgungundlovu District Municipality Mayor, Mzi Zuma said: "We should say not in our watch. We need clear interventions to respond to the atrocities that have taken place in this township.”

Local councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize said people are living in fear adding that five similar icindents had occurred since December 2021. – SAnews.gov.za