Mchunu to recommission refurbished Durban's flood-damaged water infrastructure

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday, 13 January 2023, officially recommission aqueduct 1 and open reservoir 3 at Umgeni's Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant.

According to a media statement, Umgeni Water as the implementing agent, recently refurbished both water infrastructures.

Aqueducts 1 and 2 were severely damaged during the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal last year.

In addition, the reservoir was taken offline in 2019 for repairs due to safety issues identified at the water storage structure.  

Durban Heights Reservoir 3 is a 350ml reservoir outside the Durban CBD and supplies drinking water to over 500 000 people in Durban and the surrounding area.

“Both aqueducts 1 and 2 were damaged by rock falls on five sites due to torrential rains that caused flooding and massive landslides. Aqueduct 1 is made of steel and has a capacity of 105 Ml/d, while aqueduct 2, a mainly prestressed concrete pipe transfers 155 Ml/d.”

Aqueduct 1, according to the department, was completed in December 2022, while aqueduct 2 will be commissioned by 10 June 2023.

According to the department, Mchunu will be joined by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government delegation led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and Umgeni Water Board Chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa.

The commission will take place at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant from 09:00, while the formal programme will start at 11:00 at the Winchester Venues in Reservoir Hills. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Release of matric results on track

2443 Views
09 Jan 2023

NHBRC appoints new CEO

17904 Views
18 Sep 2017

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

100936 Views
19 Jul 2022

Gas tanker explosion death toll rises

676 Views
12 Jan 2023

Second Chance Matric Programme registration closure approaching

1727 Views
09 Jan 2023

SRD grant extended to March 2024

11512 Views
26 Oct 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter