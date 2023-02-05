Mchunu to receive report on NW water interventions

Sunday, February 5, 2023

The North West Steering Committee led by Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, will on Monday meet its Technical Task Team to receive progress report and plans on water and sanitation interventions required for the province.

The steering committee, chaired by Mchunu and North West Premier, Bushy Maape was established last month by the Minister, to oversee the implementation of sustainable water and sanitation services in the province.

The Technical Task Team carries out the technical work of assessing, planning and implementation of interventions for the whole province.

The task team comprising of technical expects from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Magalies Water, Provincial, district and local government, have since been converging on weekly meetings to devise a strategy on how best to provide permanent water and sanitation solutions to the communities across the province. – SAnews.gov.za

 

