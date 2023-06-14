Mchunu participates in African ministers on water general assembly

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has arrived in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt, to participate in the 13th General Assembly of the Governing Council of African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) to be held on 15 June 2023.

Mchunu will, ahead of the ordinary session, have a bilateral meeting with the current AMCOW President, and Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Professor Dr Hani Sewilam, to discuss issues of mutual interest for both countries.

The department said the 13th General Assembly was preceded by a two-day meeting by the AMCOW’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which is represented by various officials from members states, currently taking place on 13- 14 June 2023, to discuss technical strategic and action plans, reports and recommendations for decision-making by the General Council.

“During the General Assembly, the member states deliberate and consider recommendations from the TAC and make decisions which inform policy and strategic directions of continental bodies," the department said in a statement.

About AMCOW

AMCOW is a Pan- African organisation whose purpose is to promote cooperation, security, social, economic development and poverty eradication among member states through the effective management of the continent’s water resources and provision of water supply services.

The General Assembly is a statutory meeting that is held once every two years and is hosted by the AMCOW sitting President.

The Governing Council, serves as the principal inter-governmental body on water issues across the continent and is composed of 55 African Ministers responsible for water affairs in the region.

The body focuses on leveraging political support; mobilising partnerships; and facilitating the application of knowledge and information to support the acceleration of water and sanitation targets and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Africa.

This is through reflecting on performance of member states in meeting the targets, identifying opportunities, best practices and interventions towards attaining international commitments in line with countries’ priorities at national and regional levels. – SAnews.gov.za