Mchunu inspects KZN bulk water supply projects

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, recently undertook a two-day site inspection of the potable bulk water supply projects currently taking place in Jozini and Mhlabuyalingana local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

During his visit to the area which fall under the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, the Minister assured local communities that water will be flowing in their household taps when the project is complete.

Accompanied by Deputy Minister Judith Tshabalala, the Minister visited the Greater Ingwavuma Bulk Water Supply project in Jozini Local Municipality, which is planned to double the capacity of the Jozini Water Treatment Works from 40 to 80 megalitres per day.

Upon completion, the project will supply fresh water to more than 25 000 families in Big 5 Hlabisa, Mtubatuba and Jozini local municipalities.

The Mtikini Water Supply Scheme in Umhlabuyalingana Municipality is also underway and it includes the laying of a 12km pipeline as well as upgrades to a 750 kilolitre elevated steel tank, which will supply safe drinking water to more than 4 000 families of Skhemelele, Mtikini and eScabazini.

Following the project site inspections, Minister Mchunu interacted with members of the community both in Jozini and Umhlabuyalingana Municipalities.

He assured them that the department is working closely with uMkhanyakude District Municipality to ensure that water is taken to the people’s households.

“There is a big dam in Jozini which is always full and it can supply 70% of uMkhanyakude with water. However, there has always been this old narrative that as much as there is water at the dam, the people living close to it do not have fresh water in their households.”

“We are working towards changing that narrative. There is work that is taking place and people in various wards in uMkhanyakude will start to have water flowing from their household taps,” Mchunu said.

uMkhanyakude District Municipality is currently under Section 63 of the Water Services Act which empowers the Minister to take over water and sanitation services when the Water Service Authority is unable to do so, with a purpose to restore supply and services. – SAnews.gov.za