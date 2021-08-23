Mchunu to assess state of water projects

Monday, August 23, 2021

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will visit the Free State and Northern Cape to assess the state of projects undertaken by the department in the provinces.

The Minister will also hold meetings with the Premiers of the two provinces to understand the water and sanitation service delivery needs on the ground, and the challenges currently experienced.

“As entities under the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Ministry will also be meeting with members of the Bloem Water Board and Sedibeng Water Board. The visit will also comprise meetings with some Water Services Authorities and Water User Associations in the Free State,” the department said in a statement.

Mchunu will be accompanied by Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo.

The visits to the provinces will start from Tuesday to Thursday. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Special COVID-19 SRD Grant applications open this week

986753 Views
05 Aug 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

394428 Views
29 Apr 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

273704 Views
25 Aug 2020

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

236766 Views
17 May 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

115906 Views
15 Jun 2021

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

143808 Views
18 Jun 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter