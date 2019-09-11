Mbalula seeks transformation in maritime industry

South Africa must strive to transform the maritime sector and unlock the economic opportunities which lie dormant in the sector, says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

“As a country, we cannot ignore the plethora of prospects in maritime. Working with the over 170 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member states, our goals will be attained,” Mbalula said.

The Minister on Tuesday met with Colombia’s Ambassador to South Africa, Carlos Andres Barahona Niño.

The meeting comes as the Minister prepares to travel to Colombia this week to join the Secretary General of the IMO in marking the 2019 World Maritime Day hosted by that country.

While in Colombia, Mbalula will receive the hosting flag, marking the handover for South Africa to host World Maritime Day 2020.

In July, the Minister led a delegation to the IMO Headquarters in London, where South Africa deposited an instrument of accession to the Hazardous and Noxious Substances Protocol of 2010.

Among other diplomatic engagements, Mbalula also facilitated the signing of the Multilateral Search and Rescue Agreement by the Angolan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rui J. Carneiro Mangueira.

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency, whose chief objective is to set international standards for safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping. – SAnews.gov.za