Mbalula seeks transformation in maritime industry

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

South Africa must strive to transform the maritime sector and unlock the economic opportunities which lie dormant in the sector, says Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

“As a country, we cannot ignore the plethora of prospects in maritime. Working with the over 170 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member states, our goals will be attained,” Mbalula said.

The Minister on Tuesday met with Colombia’s Ambassador to South Africa, Carlos Andres Barahona Niño. 

The meeting comes as the Minister prepares to travel to Colombia this week to join the Secretary General of the IMO in marking the 2019 World Maritime Day hosted by that country. 

While in Colombia, Mbalula will receive the hosting flag, marking the handover for South Africa to host World Maritime Day 2020. 

In July, the Minister led a delegation to the IMO Headquarters in London, where South Africa deposited an instrument of accession to the Hazardous and Noxious Substances Protocol of 2010.

Among other diplomatic engagements, Mbalula also facilitated the signing of the Multilateral Search and Rescue Agreement by the Angolan Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Rui J. Carneiro Mangueira.

The IMO is a United Nations specialised agency, whose chief objective is to set international standards for safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

125238 Views
17 Sep 2018

NSFAS opens online applications for 2020 funding

985 Views
02 Sep 2019

Sapo probes appointment of murder suspect

1368 Views
09 Sep 2019

Security cluster moves to stabilise areas

919 Views
10 Sep 2019

Applications for tourism funding now open

1091 Views
03 Sep 2019

New look Manenberg school leads to parent participation

712 Views
09 Nov 2016