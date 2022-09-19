Mbalula conveys condolences to families of N2 collision victims

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, has conveyed his condolences to the families of the 21 people who lost their lives in the collision between a light and a heavy motor vehicle in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have come to know with great sadness of the horrific accident, which claimed the lives of multiple scholars, who were on their way back from school on Friday afternoon. Most of the victims are schoolchildren, making this more heartbreaking,” the Minister said on Sunday.

Mbalula has assured the nation that the Department of Transport, through the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), will ensure that following the investigation, those liable for the collision are brought to book.

“We will be working alongside the RTMC to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure that those liable for the incident are held responsible.

“Road safety continues to be a priority of our government. Working with traffic law enforcement across all spheres of government, we coordinate our plans to prevent road crashes,” the Minister said.

Mbalula has extended his thoughts to those who were injured and wishes them a speedy recovery. – SAnews.gov.za