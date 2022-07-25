Maya officially appointed Concourt Deputy Chief Justice

Monday, July 25, 2022

Current Supreme Court of Appeal President, Mandisa Maya, has officially been appointed as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Maya is expected to officially take up her appointment on 1 September this year.

President Ramaphosa appointed Maya in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution.

“Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary. Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances,” the President said.

The position became vacant following the appointment of then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to the head of the Judiciary earlier this year.

Following that, the President announced  his intention to appoint Maya to the position following an interview with the Judicial Service Commission.

The interview with the commission was held in June. – SAnews.gov.za

 

