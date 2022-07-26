Maya’s appointment a "milestone in fight for gender equality"

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Justice Mandisa Maya.

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has described the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the Deputy Chief Justice as a giant and notable step in the fight for gender equality in South Africa.

“Judge Maya is a capable judge, who without a doubt will advance the interests of justice and of women in the judiciary,” committee chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the current Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President, Justice Maya, as the Deputy Chief Justice with effect from 1 September 2022.

The committee congratulated Maya on her appointment, and commended President Ramaphosa for recognising Maya’s talent, not only as a judge, but also as a court administrator.

Justice Maya is the first Judge who is a woman to be appointed as Deputy Chief Justice of the country.

Ncube-Ndaba said Maya will add new value to the transformation of the judiciary and will be a symbol of hope to South African women.

“We are hoping that President Ramaphosa will appoint a woman to fill the vacancy left by Justice Maya at SCA,” Ncube-Ndaba said. 

Maya was one of four candidates who were interviewed for the position of Chief Justice when the position was left vacant following the retirement of Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. – SAnews.gov.za

 

