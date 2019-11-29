Matrics wrap up “successful” final exams

The 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations – which saw 790 405 candidates sitting for 147 question papers in 7 416 examination centres nationwide - have been successfully concluded.

The Department of Basic Education said it was pleased that the exam process had gone smoothly.

The last papers, Agricultural Technology and Design, were written on Thursday.

“This brought to an end a process that commenced more than a month ago involving thousands of officials in the NSC examination administration system.

“It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smooth, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Motshekga said the few hiccups included load shedding in parts of the country on the first day of the exams and service delivery protests in the North West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centres.

Learners who were affected by load shedding during the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology Practical examination wrote their exam today.

Marking commenced earlier this week in some provinces and is expected to be concluded on 14 December 2019.

“As a department, we are proud to be able to pull off such a big examination year after year, without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam,” said the Minister.

She thanked the teachers, learners and parents for their efforts towards making the examinations a success.

The Minister will announce the national results of the 2019 NSC on 7 January 2020. Individual results will be available at schools on 8 January 2020. – SAnews.gov.za