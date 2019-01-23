Masutha inspects service delivery in NW

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha will today begin a drive to evaluate the administration of justice in courts and correctional centres in the North West province.

The two-day oversight visit, which kicks off today, is part of the Minister’s programme to evaluate compliance with departmental policies at the centres.

Masutha will meet with management and staff at the identified courts and correctional centres to identify and unblock challenges to effective delivery of services. 

The Minister will also use the opportunity to also engage with members of the public to get an assessment of their experience of the administration of justice. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

16821 Views
08 Dec 2018

Correctional Services advertises 380 vacancies

36952 Views
08 Feb 2013

NSFAS approves 300 000 funding applications

595 Views
23 Jan 2019

NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

6908 Views
13 Dec 2018

Political party funding bill signed into law

538 Views
23 Jan 2019

Security officers to get salary increase

80662 Views
17 Sep 2018