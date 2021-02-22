"Mastermind" behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder in court

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba, who was Pule's boyfriend and the father of their unborn child, faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the 32-year-old was arrested after a guilty plea by Muzikayise Malephane who has turned state witness.

Malephane told the court that Shoba allegedly “contracted” him to commit the murder.

The South Gauteng High Court sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment for murder on Friday last week.

“The agreement was on condition that he will testify in the state's case against Shoba,” NPA explained.

According to Malephane’s testimony, Shoba hired him to take Pule’s life and offered him R70 000.

“He further explained that Shoba had wanted Pule dead as she was pregnant with his child and he did not want his wife to find out about the pregnancy,” the NPA said.

Malephane also revealed that the initial plan was to hang Pule from a bridge in Maraisburg and take her phone to write a suicide message on her WhatsApp status.

“Malephane detailed that the first attempt on Pule’s life failed after she never pitched up for a job interview at a restaurant next to Gold Reef City, where Shoba had arranged for Malephane to pick her up.”

However, on 4 June 2020, Shoba informed Malephane that Pule would be visiting his place and that he would call him to collect her.

“After receiving the call from Shoba, he collected Pule and drove to Noordgesig where he shot Pule and drove to Durban Deep in Roodepoort to hang her on a tree.”

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was discovered on 8 June 2020 and Malephane was arrested on 15 June 2020.

He was charged with murder, obstructing the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Shoba was remanded in custody and is expected back in court on 1 March 2021 for a formal bail hearing. – SAnews.gov.za