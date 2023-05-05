Massive boost for small harbours

Small harbours in the Western Cape have been given a massive boost with an investment of R500 million by government.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Sihle Zikalala, on Thursday made the announcement during a visit to the Saldanha and Hout Bay Harbour upgrade projects.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has invested R501 million as part of a major refurbishment programme to the 13 Proclaimed Fishing Harbours in the Western Cape.

The Small Harbours Repairs and Maintenance Programme is a strategic infrastructure programme spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and is aimed at bringing the harbours to a greater level of efficiency to revitalise the local economy and to serve the local fishermen, tenants and surrounding communities.

The programme has a catalytic effect on local job creation and investment attraction. The programme has contributed to the removal of sunken vessels, dredging of the harbour basins, repairs to slipways, shore crane replacements, security, civil and electrical infrastructure upgrades.

The upgrades of the small harbours is aimed at creating an appetite to new investors within the harbours which will reignite the local economies across the coastal areas of South Africa and have a positive spin –offs on job creation.

During his visit, Zikalala engaged with stakeholders including Executive Mayor Andre Truter, the operating company Sea Harvest, the Paramount Chiefs and Councils, civil society organisations and business community.

Zikalala said he was pleased with the work done to date in upgrading the harbours, as this "practically symbolises practically what infrastructure development is all about".

“We are monitoring the work that has been done to date in both Saldanha and Hout Bay Harbours. The improvements will boost economic activity in these areas.

“We want to see economic boom and the SMMEs benefitting from the oceans economy that exist in these harbours,” Minister Zikalala said.

Zikalala said it was “all hands on deck” and that his department is going to work with all stakeholders in turning around small harbours.

“We want to attend speedily to the remaining bottle necks such as the long term leases, security of the harbours, land for human settlement purposes, localisation and empowerment of previously disadvantaged communities in the economic value chain of the harbours,” he said.

Zikalala appealed to stakeholders to work together as the department renovates the harbours.

He expressed concern about the acts of vandalism and the acts of criminality by poachers.

“The harbours are strategic entry points and vandalism and criminality in these areas pose a high risk to the economy of the country. We need to deal decisively with any lawlessness.

“These upgrades are a clear commitment of ensuring port efficiency and guaranteeing the economic future of our country,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za