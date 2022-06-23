Masks optional for learners, educators

Thursday, June 23, 2022

The Department of Basic Education has welcomed the repealing of regulations relating to the wearing of face masks when entering and when being inside an indoor public place.

The Department of Health published the regulations on 22 June 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Basic Education said it aligns itself with the new development.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said she supported the repealing of the mask mandate for learners.

“In line with this decision to repeal the regulations, wearing of face masks by learners in classrooms, and indoor gatherings is no longer a requirement. Those learners and staff who wish to continue to wear a face mask in schools will be allowed to exercise this option,” said the Minister.

She said the department will continue to support the COVID-19 vaccination of all learners aged from 12 years, with parental consent. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

156600 Views
13 Jun 2022

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

313766 Views
30 Sep 2020

COVID-19 regulations cancelled

1464 Views
23 Jun 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

204503 Views
21 Sep 2021

First case of Monkeypox identified in SA

817 Views
23 Jun 2022

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

179018 Views
18 Jun 2020

SAnews on Twitter