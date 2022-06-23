Masks optional for learners, educators

The Department of Basic Education has welcomed the repealing of regulations relating to the wearing of face masks when entering and when being inside an indoor public place.

The Department of Health published the regulations on 22 June 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Basic Education said it aligns itself with the new development.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said she supported the repealing of the mask mandate for learners.

“In line with this decision to repeal the regulations, wearing of face masks by learners in classrooms, and indoor gatherings is no longer a requirement. Those learners and staff who wish to continue to wear a face mask in schools will be allowed to exercise this option,” said the Minister.

She said the department will continue to support the COVID-19 vaccination of all learners aged from 12 years, with parental consent. – SAnews.gov.za