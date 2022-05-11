Masibambisane GBV Programme to be launched

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister, Thembisile Nkadimeng, will today deliver a message of support at the launch of the European Union’s funded Masibambisane Gender-Based Violence Programme in Heidedal, Bloemfontein.

The programme is a result of collaboration between the Foundation for Human Rights and Lawyers against Abuse in partnership with communities aimed at addressing the lack of accountability for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) at the local level in 18 selected communities across all provinces in the country.

In a statement, CoGTA said that the Masibambisane Programme builds on the community-based multistakeholder models that take a zero-tolerance approach to address GBVF and that involve local state actors, civil society and community members in prevention and response activities.

“Deputy Minister Nkadimeng will join, amongst others, the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr. John Jeffery and the Head of Cooperation of the European Union to South Africa, Dr. Bernard Rey, during the launch to encourage South Africans to value and uphold their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and promote active public participation in the implementation of the Constitution,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

