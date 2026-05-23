Mashatile honours Bushy Maape as servant of the people and liberation stalwart

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has described former North West Premier Kaobitsa Abel “Bushy” Maape as a disciplined freedom fighter and servant of the people who dedicated his life to the liberation and upliftment of South Africans.

Delivering a eulogy at Maape’s funeral service held at Huhudi Stadium in Vryburg on Saturday, Mashatile said the former Premier’s life was defined by sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to the people.

“We gather at Huhudi Stadium to honour a revolutionary, a freedom fighter, a servant of the people, and a loyal son of the African soil. History will remember him as a freedom fighter, a disciplined member of the ANC, and Premier of the North West Province.

“Above all, he will be remembered as a man faithful to the cause of the people until his final days,” Mashatile said.

He described Maape as a loyal African National Congress (ANC) cadre, Robben Island prisoner and community leader who endured the brutality of apartheid in pursuit of freedom.

“His life was marked by endurance and sacrifice in the struggle for liberation. He bore the scars of apartheid’s cruelty, scars that told the story of pain and injustice. He gave his youth to the struggle so that future generations might walk in freedom,” the Deputy President said.

Mashatile highlighted Maape’s role in underground activism during apartheid, saying the former Premier worked as a teacher and principal by day while operating as an activist by night.

“He was part of the leaders responsible for recruiting others under perilous conditions and contributed to the formation of the notable Kgalagadi Politico-Military Machinery,” he said.

He also credited Maape for helping establish the General and Allied Workers’ Union (GAWU) and contributing to the work of the United Democratic Front (UDF) during the banning of the ANC.

Mashatile said Maape’s imprisonment on Robben Island strengthened rather than weakened his resolve.

“Robben Island did not destroy revolutionaries; it became a school of political consciousness, discipline, courage, and leadership,” he said.

The Deputy President said even during his tenure as North West Premier between 2021 and 2024, Maape remained committed to serving communities and advancing ethical leadership.

“He embraced leadership as service, not self-enrichment, carrying the hopes and frustrations of ordinary people on his shoulders,” the Deputy President said.

Mashatile said Maape consistently advocated for rural development, youth empowerment, improved service delivery and economic justice.

“He longed to see rural communities rise from the grip of poverty, to see dignity restored where despair had taken root.” He said.

According to Mashatile, Maape believed that freedom should translate into jobs for the unemployed, education for the youth, healthcare for the vulnerable and housing for the homeless.

He said the former Premier also understood the importance of strengthening local government and ensuring development reached rural villages and townships.

“Government exists to serve the people, not for self-enrichment,” Mashatile said.

The Deputy President used the occasion to condemn violence and criminality, particularly the killing of community activist Thato Molosankwe from Lomanyaneng Village in Mahikeng.

“This senseless act of violence is an attack not only on one individual but also on the values of humanity, justice, democracy, and community activism for which many freedom fighters, including Comrade Bushy Maape, dedicated their lives,” he said.

Mashatile reaffirmed government’s commitment to fighting crime and rebuilding public trust through ethical leadership and accountability.

He called on communities, traditional leaders, civil society and faith-based organisations to work together to defeat crime and strengthen social cohesion.

“There can be no greater tribute to leaders such as Comrade Bushy Maape than building communities founded on unity, safety, compassion, and justice for all,” he said.

Conveying condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and government, Mashatile said Maape’s legacy would live on through the country’s democratic freedoms and continued struggle for a better future.

“His legacy is written not in ink, but in sacrifice, discipline, and service,” Mashatile said.

He concluded by bidding farewell to the former Premier, saying: “Hamba Kahle, Mkhonto. Tsela Tshweu, Comrade Bushy Maape.” – SAnews.gov.za