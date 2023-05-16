Mapisa-Nqakula leads SA delegation to special sitting in Parliament of Azerbaijan

The Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is leading a South African parliamentary delegation to a special session of the Malli Majis (the legislative branch) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in Baku.

The session will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, who was the National Leader of the Azerbaijan people and the founder of the independent State of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev, who led the people of Azerbaijan from October 1993 to October 2003, is credited for ably leading the State and the nation of Azerbaijan through hard and strict tests of history.

He created the independent country of Azerbaijan and its present realities and laid a reliable foundation for its bright future.

His name is associated with the rebirth of the Azerbaijani people in all spheres of public life, including politics, the economy and culture.

For his leadership and political activism, he was awarded the former USSR Lenin Order five times, Order of Red Star and numerous medals. He received the title of the Hero of the Socialistic Labor twice, as well as high awards from different countries, and honorary titles from prestigious universities worldwide.

In Azerbaijan, 2023 has been declared 'The Year of Heydar Aliyev.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said South Africa’s participation in the celebration is an effort to strengthen cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy between the two sister parliaments.

“As the head of delegation, the Speaker will address the special sitting alongside other invited heads of Parliaments in the Plenary Hall [on] 16 May 2023. The delegation will also participate in break-away sessions, as well as bilateral meetings arranged on the sidelines of the special sitting,” Mothapo said.

The South African delegation includes National Council of Provinces Deputy Chairperson, Sylvia Lucas and United Democratic Front Member of Parliament, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa. – SAnews.gov.za