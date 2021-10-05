Manhunt for police killers underway

Police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have mobilised the 72-hour Activation Plan following the attack on six police officers in separate incidents within 48 hours.

The 72-hour Activation Plan entails the mobilisation of various disciplines of the SAPS including Crime Intelligence, Forensic experts, detectives, specialised tactical units as well as the Hawks in a bid to apprehend a group of suspects who were behind the attack on the police officers.

In a statement, the SAPS on Tuesday said: “In the latest incident which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, in Orange Farm, Gauteng, two police officials were patrolling in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed an abandoned bakkie on the side of the road.

“As the police officers approached the abandoned vehicle to investigate, a group of suspects opened fire on them wounding both members. Sadly, a reservist constable died at the scene.”

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said another member survived the ordeal and has been hospitalised. The group of suspects fled the scene taking with them the keys of the police vehicle.

She said a case of murder and attempted murder had been registered.

KZN incident

In Sydenham, KwaZulu-Natal, police officers were conducting patrols along Locksley Drive on Monday morning when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with three occupants.

Mathe said as the vehicle approached, shots were fired by the suspects resulting in a shootout between the police and the suspects.

“A police officer was wounded and taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene on foot leaving behind an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle which are now in police custody. A case of attempted murder has been registered,” she said.

Separate incidents in KZN

Still in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday evening, a police officer died and two others were wounded in two separate incidents in Greytown.

In the first incident, two members were driving from Greytown to Tugela Ferry when they stopped alongside the road. An unknown motor vehicle stopped beside the police vehicle and shot both members. Both members managed to drive to a nearby hospital for medical care. Sadly, one of them, an SAPS constable, succumbed to his injuries and the other member is still receiving medical care at a local health facility in KZN. The motive for the incident is unknown. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered.

In the second incident, a member was walking alongside the railway line between Gugulethu and Nhlalakahle Location when he was accosted by two unknown African males.

One of the males demanded cash and cellphones. The member surrendered his possessions and thereafter managed to draw his state firearm where he shot one of the male suspects.

The other male suspect shot the member on the leg and managed to get away. The wounded suspect succumbed to his injuries on scene and was found in possession of the members stolen items. Two unlicensed firearms were also found next to the body of the deceased suspect. A case of attempted murder, inquest and armed robbery have been registered.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has condemned the attack and killing of the police officials and directed both the Provincial Commissioners of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng to implement the 72 hour activation plan to hunt down the suspects in all cases.

In the statement, Sitole conveyed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased members and wished all injured members a speedy recovery.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information on these attacks to please contact the SAPS on 086 00 10111. Information may also be communicated via MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any iPhone or Android,” said Mathe.

All information, she said, would be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous. – SAnews.gov.za