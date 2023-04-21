Manhunt launched to find killers of two Soweto boys

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has admonished the culture of lawlessness that exists in society, emphasising that police resources will not be spared in hunting down the killers of two boys in Soweto.

Premier Lesufi, along with Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Community Safety MEC, Faith Mazibuko, visited the grieving families of the two learners from Isiseko Primary School in Soweto on Thursday.

This follows a gruesome incident that took place on Wednesday where three boy learners (two Grade 1 learners and one Grade R learner) were abducted at around 07:30pm.

In a statement on Thursday, the Gauteng Provincial Government said that according to reports, the education district office in Soweto received a message on Thursday, alleging that learners from Isiseko Primary School were kidnapped and subsequently murdered.

Two of the boys aged five and six, were mutilated and killed and one survived. The school principal, accompanied by police services, went to the scene where the learners' bodies were found by community patrollers and confirmed the learners' identities.

The Provincial Government said that police services are on a manhunt to find the perpetrators of this gruesome act.

"What has happened in this community is something that must not be tolerated. We are trying to establish the reasons behind this incident and we have no choice but to unleash state resources that we have at our disposal to ensure that the police do everything in their powers to understand why these people are behaving like this,” Lesufi said.

Premier Lesufi also expressed his gratitude towards the community for their assistance, and affirmed the Gauteng Provincial Government's support towards the grieving families.

"We would like to thank our community patrollers. With limited resources and support, they were able to discover the two bodies. This is the partnership we need with communities. As government, we have committed to provide support to the families,” he said. –SAnews.gov.za