Mandela Day: President Ramaphosa reads to children

Saturday, July 18, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day by spending time with children at a Soweto orphanage.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, join the rest of the world in marking the annual Nelson Mandela International Day.”

“As part of his Mandela International Day activity, the President will spend time with the children of Ikageng Orphanage based in Orlando West, Soweto in a virtual book reading session organized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation,” said the Presidency on Saturday.

The aim is to share a special message of solidarity and hope with the young minds of South Africa.   

President Ramaphosa will be joined, virtually, by Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sello Hatang, South Africa’s national rugby team Captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi in sharing a word of hope.

The President will also officiate the donation of food packs and blankets to 100 families in this community.

The donation by the Nelson Mandela and the Siya Kolisi Foundations is in response to this year’s theme, “Each1Feed1” to fight global hunger. 

The day will culminate in President Ramaphosa delivering a recorded message of support to the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture under the theme, “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era”. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Government reduces COVID-19 isolation period

900 Views
18 Jul 2020

Substitute teachers needed in public schools, applications open

2051 Views
17 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

181483 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

27237 Views
18 Jun 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

88898 Views
02 Apr 2020

Government launches COVID-19 support service

445 Views
18 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook