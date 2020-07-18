Mandela Day: President Ramaphosa reads to children

President Cyril Ramaphosa will commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day by spending time with children at a Soweto orphanage.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, join the rest of the world in marking the annual Nelson Mandela International Day.”

“As part of his Mandela International Day activity, the President will spend time with the children of Ikageng Orphanage based in Orlando West, Soweto in a virtual book reading session organized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation,” said the Presidency on Saturday.

The aim is to share a special message of solidarity and hope with the young minds of South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will be joined, virtually, by Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sello Hatang, South Africa’s national rugby team Captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi in sharing a word of hope.

The President will also officiate the donation of food packs and blankets to 100 families in this community.

The donation by the Nelson Mandela and the Siya Kolisi Foundations is in response to this year’s theme, “Each1Feed1” to fight global hunger.

The day will culminate in President Ramaphosa delivering a recorded message of support to the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture under the theme, “Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era”. –SAnews.gov.za