Man nabbed for leaked Maths paper

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The Hawks have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to the leaked Mathematics Paper 2 exam.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana was nabbed by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members on Wednesday last week.

Initial reports suggest that some learners had access to the paper, which was leaked last month, hours before the candidates were due to sit for the examination. 

According to the Hawks’ spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, Shikwambana works for a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to print this year’s Grade 12 examination papers.

The accused has since appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court and is out on bail of R1 000. The matter was remanded to 23 January 2021.  

According to Mogale, the investigation into the leakage of other papers is continuing.

Meanwhile, the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) held a special meeting today to receive the preliminary report into the leaked paper in question.

According to the DBE, the CEM deliberated on the report and noted that the investigation is not yet complete, as more work still need to be concluded.

“The council agreed that the credibility, integrity and fairness of the examination cannot be compromised,” the department said, adding that the CEM acknowledged the complexity of the matter.

The council also appreciated the work done by the Hawks to help in the investigation.

“The report will be processed internally and Minister [Angie] Motshekga will host a media briefing later this week to make an announcement,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

149857 Views
26 Oct 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

29861 Views
01 Oct 2020

President to address the nation next week

12259 Views
05 Nov 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

84055 Views
30 Sep 2020

Cape Town attorney sentenced for R24m RAF fraud

676 Views
01 Dec 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

176000 Views
25 Aug 2020

SA News on Facebook