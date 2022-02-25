Man held for dealing dagga

The Gauteng Traffic Police Special Law Enforcement Unit has arrested a 42-year-old man for the unlawful possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R600 000.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to root out all criminal elements as part of the safety month programme. Illegal dealing and possession of dagga has far reaching implications as it is a major contributing factor to most crimes,” Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Thursday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in dagga in Ivory Park, Johannesburg and was detained at the Ivory Park police station.

He is soon expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court to face charges relating to unlawful possession and dealing in dagga.

The 50.7 kilogram consignment was booked at Ivory Park police station for further investigation.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to disrupt the demand and supply value chain of dagga in an effort to ensure a safe and secure province,’’ Maremane said. – SAnews.gov.za