Man arrested for window breaking incident at ConCourt

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly smashing the windows at the Constitutional Court buildings in Braamfontein, Johannesburg with a hammer.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “It is reported that police fired a warning shot after the suspect continued to break the windows even after being ordered to stop."

The man has been charged with malicious damage to property and will appear in court in due course.

According to Netshiunda, police were still investigating the motive behind the incident.

The images of cracked windows and double glass doors have been making rounds on Twitter since this morning.

Meanwhile, Judges Matter said the incident is worrying.

"Judges Matter condemns this outrageous attack on the Constitutional Court building as a symbol of our judiciary and constitutional democracy in South Africa."

Judges Matter is an independent transparency project that monitors the appointment of judges, their discipline for misconduct and the governance system of the judiciary in South Africa.

"We call on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly to investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible for this damage and to take urgent measures to protect critical institutions of our democracy." – SAnews.gov.za