Man arrested for false bomb threat

Police in Gauteng have arrested a man after he made an alleged bomb threat at Menlyn Maine Shopping Centre in the East of Pretoria.

In a brief statement, Brooklyn police station spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said at around 11.15am, an unknown man in his fifties entered a bank at the shopping centre and handed a note to a bank teller who was assisting him.

“The note contained a threat to say that there is a bomb planted inside the bank,” said Weilbach.

She said centre security immediately reacted and evacuated the whole shopping centre.

“The SAPS responded and arrested the man inside the bank. A firearm was confiscated,” she said.

The SAPS bomb disposal and K9 units were called out and are still on the scene to inspect a device that was found. The shopping centre is not declared as safe yet.

Weilbach said the man will be charged with contravention of the Explosive Act No 26 of 1956 for making a false threat. He will appear in the Hatfield Community Court soon.

Police have urged anyone with information on the crime to contact the Brooklyn police station at 012 366 1742, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211 to report crime anonymously. – SAnews.gov.za