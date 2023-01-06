Man arrested after Limpopo woman's body found in river

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo today on charges of kidnapping and murder, following the discovery of the decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman in a river near Khathazweni.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the woman, Venolia Skosana, was reported missing on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

“The victim reportedly went missing on Saturday, 31 December 2022 at about 14:00. A missing person file was opened at Hlogotlou police station and the police immediately commenced with the initial investigations which revealed that the victim was last seen at Holnek village in the Zaaiplaas policing area, where she was attending an event,” he said.

The suspect was arrested days later with the help of information from community members in the area.

“The police team, led by the Station Commander of Hlogotlou, Lieutenant Colonel Ntoane Masuku, last night operationalised information received, which led to the arrest of the suspect and discovery of the body.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest and also thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in providing valuable information,” Mojapelo said. – SAnews.gov.za