Man to appear in court for possession of explosives

A 38-year-old undocumented man will appear in court this week for the alleged possession of 14 hand grenades.

The man was arrested on Saturday after a police officer received information about a man who was in possession of explosives in Extension 6, Khuma Location near Stilfontein.

“Upon following up, the officer found the suspect at corner of Marumole and Lekoma Street, and searched him. Fourteen hand grenades (Mk2) were found in his possession.

“As a result, the suspect was immediately arrested for unlawfully being in Possession of Explosives, thus contravening Section 128 of the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956).

“Furthermore, it was established that the suspect is an undocumented person and will be processed in terms of Section 49(1)(b) of the Immigration Act, 2013 (Act No. 13 of 2002),” the Office of the Provincial Commissioner North West said on Sunday.

The suspect will appear before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The matter will be investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the member for his speedy reaction and bravery as it averted a tragedy.

He also thanked the community for being the ears and eyes of the police. – SAnews.gov.za