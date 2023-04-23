Man to appear in court for possession of explosives

Sunday, April 23, 2023

A 38-year-old undocumented man will appear in court this week for the alleged possession of 14 hand grenades.

The man was arrested on Saturday after a police officer received information about a man who was in possession of explosives in Extension 6, Khuma Location near Stilfontein.

“Upon following up, the officer found the suspect at corner of Marumole and Lekoma Street, and searched him. Fourteen hand grenades (Mk2) were found in his possession.

“As a result, the suspect was immediately arrested for unlawfully being in Possession of Explosives, thus contravening  Section 128 of the Explosives Act, 1956 (Act No. 26 of 1956).

“Furthermore, it was established that the suspect is an undocumented person and will be processed in terms of Section 49(1)(b) of the Immigration Act, 2013 (Act No. 13 of 2002),” the Office of the Provincial Commissioner North West said on Sunday.

The suspect will appear before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday. The matter will be investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the member for his speedy reaction and bravery as it averted a tragedy.

He also thanked the community for being the ears and eyes of the police. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

3542 Views
18 Apr 2023

President urges senior public servants to accelerate implementation

2211 Views
15 Apr 2023

Mashatile mourns the passing of businessman Tiego Moseneke

3204 Views
21 Apr 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

79993 Views
22 Feb 2023

Conference deliberates on sexual, reproductive health rights

1958 Views
22 Mar 2023

Load shedding to persist, but blackout highly unlikely - Eskom

3583 Views
22 Jan 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter