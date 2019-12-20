Man to appear in court over illegal firearms

A 31-year-old man is to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court after he was caught in possession of over 40 illegal firearms and ammunition, said the Office of the National Police Commissioner.

The man faces charges of the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after he was caught in possession of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the firearms which were seized on Wednesday.

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola lauded the seizure of the firearms.

"It is very encouraging that our members continue to look out for illegal guns and ammunition even whilst the amnesty period is in place,” said Lieutenant General Masemola on Thursday.

The seizure comes after the Ministry of Police announced a firearms amnesty period which began on 1 December 2019 and will run until 31 May 2020.

The police have embarked on a nationwide campaign to encourage people that are illegally in possession of or have unwanted arms and ammunition to take advantage of the amnesty period.

Under the amnesty period illegal guns can be handed over to police without fear of prosecution.

“People are cautioned that should they be found in possession of the guns by police as opposed to voluntarily surrender, they cannot rely on the amnesty period for exoneration from prosecution,” said the police.-SAnews.gov.za