Man to appear in court in connection with wife's murder

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court on Monday for allegedly murdering his wife in Limpopo who had reportedly opened a case of domestic violence against him.

The 33-year-old woman was found in a water filled pit toilet ditch in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou on Saturday morning.

“The couple was reportedly in a sour relationship in which the victim had opened a case of domestic violence against him and was arrested. He was out on bail and was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate Court next week. The woman went to court on Friday 27 January 2023 and withdrew the case,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday.

The man called the police on Saturday and indicated that he could not locate his wife but was surprised to find her dead in the ditch in their yard.

A preliminary probe that conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder.

"This is yet another incident of Gender Based Violence and Femicide perpetrated against the vulnerable member of society. The woman obviously trusted her husband that he would not again physically torment her, but she is now no more. We urge community members having domestic challenges to seek help and desist from resorting to violence," Lieutenant General Hadebe said. – SAnews.gov.za