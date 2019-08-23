Mamabolo sends condolences to M1 crash victims' families

Friday, August 23, 2019

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has expressed his shock over the horrific crash which claimed four lives and left 15 injured on the M1 North near the Xavier off-ramp on Thursday morning.

According to reports, vehicles involved in the crash included two mini bus taxis, a bus, a van and three other light motor vehicles.  

Speaking on the side-lines of the memorial service to remember the 10 people who died at another tragic N1 taxi crash last week, Mamabolo said that one death is one too many.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased during this time of grief and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We would like to once again urge drivers to always exercise caution on the roads,” Mamabolo said.  

He encouraged drivers to exercise patience, care and obey all rules of the road to put a stop to accidents and resultant deaths. – SAnews.gov.za

