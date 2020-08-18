Mamabolo assures action on payment of contract nurses

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has assured nurses who were appointed on COVID-19 contracts that their salaries will be processed by the end of August.

This follows reports, which surfaced over the weekend alleging that 80 COVID-19 contract nurses at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital had not been paid their July salaries.

The hospital is located in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria.

Mamabolo said he has since directed the department to compile a consolidated report on COVID-19 human resources related issues at all facilities by the end of this week, to ensure that health workers are not inconvenienced any further.

“The Gauteng Department of Health has appointed over 681 nurses during this financial year to augment its workforce as part of COVID-19 response in the province. A total of R500 million has been budgeted for contracting various categories of workers across all institutions, inclusive of all categories of nurses,” said the MEC on Tuesday.

Mamabolo said it is unacceptable that workers have not been paid.

“It is simply unacceptable that workers are not paid. We cannot expect frontline workers to lead the fight against COVID-19 while on the other hand we are letting them down in terms of their remuneration,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za